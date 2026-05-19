Colorado drought blamed for increase in bear sightings around Arvada

The drought is being blamed for an increase in bear sightings around Arvada, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Arvada police said the uptick has been mostly west of Ward Road in Wheat Ridge and Arvada.

A bear in an Arvada neighborhood Arvada Police

Police urged residents near the increased bear sighting area to take down their bird feeders, not to leave pets outside unsupervised, and to make sure their trash cans are secured.

Those who do see a bear are urged to call the Arvada Police Department so animal management officers can respond to the area.

Arvada Police

Police said they continue to monitor the activity and that the bear has not been seen in the area for a few days.