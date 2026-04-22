Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens Antero Reservoir to fish salvage during drought conditions

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has approved a fish salvage at Antero Reservoir due to drought conditions. Earlier this month, Denver Water announced its decision to close recreation at the Antero Reservoir for the 2026 season as part of its drought response.

The city says moving the water to Cheesman Reservoir will prevent around 5,000 acre-feet of water from evaporating. That accounts for approximately 25% of the reservoir's storage capacity.

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CPW authorized an emergency public fish salvage for the reservoir in Park County, effective immediately. According to CPW, all bag and possession limits for all fish species will be lifted through sunset on May 13. After that date, Denver Water will close public access to the reservoir. CPW said all other regulations, such as a valid fishing license, will be enforced.

Motorized boating and commercialized fishing are not allowed, according to CPW, but hand-launched vessels and shoreline angling are permitted.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife appreciates the public's help in harvesting fish from Antero and utilizing those resources as much as possible," said Kyle Battige, CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist, in a statement. "We are currently evaluating the feasibility of CPW-led salvage efforts and hope to rebuild into a high-quality fishery once the reservoir is filled in the future."

CPW said that Antero Reservoir is positive for New Zealand mudsnails, an invasive aquatic nuisance species. Anglers are urged to clean, drain and dry all of their gear before using it in another body of water.