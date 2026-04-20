Colorado's Antero Reservoir closing to recreation due to drought response

Denver Water says Antero Reservoir will close to recreation as the utility moves water to another reservoir as part of its drought response.

The city says moving the water to Cheesman Reservoir will prevent around 5,000 acre-feet of water from evaporating. That accounts for approximately 25% of the reservoir's storage capacity.

"A lot of forethought and planning went into our collection system and reservoirs," said Nathan Elder, manager of water supply for Denver Water. "Antero is a drought reservoir, designed to provide water to our customers during a severe drought. Consolidating this water into Cheesman will help us make the most of the water we have."

Mitch Snow, 11, from Colorado Springs, casts his line into the south shore of Antero Reservoir, just south of Fairplay, on July 18, 2002. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

They said Denver Water is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to relocate the fish. Once that process is complete, Antero will close to recreation, including camping. Drought conditions will determine when the reservoir can be refilled.

Water from the Park County reservoir will also be moved to maximize efficiency during the drought, the city added.

Denver Water also plans to use more water from the South Platte River Basin to reduce the need to draw water from sources west of the Continental Divide, which are already experiencing below normal levels.