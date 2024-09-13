As many as 15 more wolves will be relocated to Colorado from British Columbia

Colorado can expect more wolves to be reintroduced to the Centennial State soon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they have reached a deal to relocate some wolves from British Columbia in Canada.

A wolf stands inside it's enclosure at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide, Colorado on March 28, 2023. CWWC's 35 acre property is home to 18 wolves, and offers daily tours. In 2020, Colorado voters passed Proposition 114, which required Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce gray wolves to designated lands on the western side of the Continental Divide. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

As many as 15 gray wolves will be brought to Colorado sometime this winter on Colorado's Western Slope.

Last December 10 wolves were brought to Colorado from Oregon. Three have since died. That includes the mare wolf who was part of the Copper Creek pack. The rest of that pack, a female and four new wolf pups, were rounded up in Grand County. They will be reintroduced to a different area after there were some attacks on Colorado livestock.

CPW Wolf Conservation Program Manager Eric Odell said they learned lessons from last year's wolf reintroduction and plan to "apply those lessons this year as we work to establish a self-sustaining wolf population in Colorado."

After this winter, CPW has plans to try to bring more wolves to the state for a period that will be between one more year and three more years. It's part of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan which was created after a vote by Colorado residents.

CPW says it avoids bringing any wolves to Colorado that are known to be from packs that are involved in repeated attacks on livestock.