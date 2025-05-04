Colorado Parks and Wildlife recover body found attached to overturned belly boat

CPW is investigating after a body was found attached to an overturned belly boat at Steamboat Lake State Park.

Park rangers were contacted around 3 p.m. Saturday when someone spotted the unattended belly boat, a U-shaped inflatable float commonly used for fishing, turned upside down in the water.

Angler with belly boat (generic image) Getty Images/iStockphoto

When the rangers went to investigate, they found the body of a person submerged under the water and attached to the boat by its safety strap. Authorities said the person was wearing a life jacket.

Rangers removed the person from the water, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Routt County Coroner will release their identity and cause of death at a later time. CPW said the investigation is still ongoing.

Witnesses told authorities the person had been fishing near the Rainbow Ridge day-use area. At the time of the drowning, officials said there were steady winds with strong gusts.

CPW warned of potentially dangerous conditions in the spring and early summer due to frigid water temperatures and rapidly changing weather conditions.

"While the weather is warming up, the water remains very cold. When a person enters cold water, they can quickly experience cold water shock, losing the ability to swim, and face the risk of hypothermia," they explained.

They encouraged everyone to use flotation devices while out on the water.