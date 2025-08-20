Suspect in stabbing of Colorado park ranger remains at large

A day after a large-scale search for a man wanted in connection with the reported stabbing of a Colorado park ranger, authorities said there has not yet been an arrest.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of stabbing a seasonal park ranger at Staunton State Park on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers blanketed the area in search of the suspect after the ranger called in for help, saying he'd been stabbed in the area of Staunton Rocks and the perpetrator had fled into the woods. The ranger, who was working on a nine-month contract, was flown to a hospital with a wound to the torso and is doing well, according to the sheriff's office, following surgery.

Authorities searched for a stabbing suspect in Staunton State Park. CBS

Late Tuesday, the sheriff's office suspended the search for the suspect, described as a man in his 30s, weighing about 200 pounds and six feet in height, wearing a grey shirt and jeans. They said they had come to believe it had been a "targeted attack" and said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

People evacuated from their homes in areas around the park were allowed back in their homes. That led to some angst from members of the community, who wondered how they could be safe with a knife-wielding man at large. The park was open again on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office posted a message on social media on Wednesday, stating:

"We understand that news of the stabbing at Staunton State Park has caused fear and concern in our community. Please know that our investigators are working diligently on this case, and based on everything we know at this time, this was a targeted incident. We are confident there is no ongoing threat to the public.

While some details must remain confidential to protect the integrity of this active investigation, we want you to know that your safety and peace of mind are our top priorities. We hear your concerns and are committed to being as open as possible. More information will be shared as soon as we are able."

As of late afternoon Wednesday, there was no arrest information in the case. The Sheriff's Office said it was still working on the case.