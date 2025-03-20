Some Colorado parents plan to bring children to teacher rally at state Capitol amid funding cuts

Some Colorado parents expected to rally at state Capitol with teachers to protest funding cuts

Some parents in Colorado are planning to bring their children to the state Capitol on Thursday to join teachers who are rallying against proposed funding cuts. Several school districts in the Denver metro area have canceled classes because of the teacher demonstration.

Those schools include Aurora Public Schools, Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Summit County and half of Denver Public Schools.

Some parents are taking their children to the rally in support of teachers.

"Getting to understand just their constitutional rights in general. And then I think they are able to see firsthand, you know, their teachers literally doing this to support them," said parent Anna Greeno. "I also hope that they take away an appreciation, a deeper level of appreciation for their teachers, for who they are, what they give up, and what they're doing, not only for them, but for the community."

Colorado is facing a $1 billion budget deficit. State lawmakers hope that changing how education is funded in the state will help balance the budget but it will result in millions less for many school districts.