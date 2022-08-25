Education advocates in Colorado work to keep students out of debt

About 800,000 Coloradans still owe on their federal student loans. According to Student Loan Hero, their average balance is around $34,000. Education advocates are working to inform college-bound students before they decide to join the millions of graduates still paying for their degrees.

Higher education consultant Javon Brame says academic capitalism is at its highest.

"A lot of students choose the institution of higher education they're going to attend based on the costs," said Brame. "It's something students have become much more aware of after watching their parents or someone in their family pay back these large sums of student loans."

The average borrower's payment in Colorado is about $307 every month.

Brame spent the last decade working in the Colorado community college system. He's a proponent for community colleges because there are career and technical education programs. Students can decide if they're ready to enter the workforce, or go on to earn a bachelor's degree before entering the workforce.

"We have to have diverse opportunities for our students. Higher education in Colorado is really responding to this need by creating work-based learning programs and apprenticeships. As those opportunities continue to expand, I think access to opportunity will continue to expand," said Brame.

Every federal student loan borrower must complete entrance counseling upon taking out their first loan, but many teens don't realize the magnitude of what they're committing to.

"We do not allow high schoolers to enter contracts generally in our society. But when you're desperate for opportunity, you're going to opt in because you're hoping that this is going to change your life," said Brame.

Brame thinks the newly announced student loan relief creates more equity and is a step in the right direction.

"We all pay our taxes and it goes into different public services that people can access. Higher education is no different than any of those other opportunities that exists within our society," said Brame. "I believe all students deserve or have the right to access that opportunity."

He says another area schools can do better with is teaching students that they have a wide array of options for higher education.

Districts like Aurora Public Schools offer college and career counseling to all of its students. Academic counselor Kelly Blatt is advising students while still paying off loans herself.

"I do wish I would have known a little bit more about loans before signing up for them, because maybe I would have ended up in a different situation. But I definitely don't regret my education," explained Blatt.

She says the students that she works with are grateful to hear her experiences and know exactly what they're getting themselves into.

"We want them to understand they have options, not just with loans, but with different types of financial aid. We are really encouraging them to understand the details and to do their research before committing to something so that they can make an informed choice," said Blatt. "There's a lot of scholarship opportunities out there and we try to connect them."

Blatt says counselors do their best to present information in a way that is digestible and make the best decisions for them and their families.

"Before the students makes a decision, we compare their financial aid packages from school to school so that they can make a fiscally responsible choice," said Blatt. "We look at ways that make the most sense for them and their situations."

Batt says being aware of the different choices and options that we have as borrowers is key.

The https://sites.google.com/aurorak12.org/ascent and APS' partnership with CSU Global even allows students to get a year of college for free.