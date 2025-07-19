Colorado officials plan evacuation zone near North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Officials plan evac zone near North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Officials plan evac zone near North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Officials plan evac zone near North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Firefighters in Colorado are planning an evacuation zone along the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park's North Rim as part of their continuing efforts to bring the South Rim Fire under control.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said the zone is only for strategic planning purposes and there is no active fire danger in the area at this time.

South Rim Fire evacuation zones Montrose County Sheriff's Office

"Fire modeling predicts a very low probability the South Rim Fire would cause spot fires across the canyon; however, they want a plan in place in event the fire behavior changes," said the sheriff's office.

As of 12:42 a.m. Saturday, the fire is estimated to have burned 4,252 acres. Fire crews are working to protect structures near the fire line by clearing brush, removing fuels around the buildings and the surrounding areas and setting up hose lines and portable water tanks.

South Rim Fire Operations Team

Evacuation zone eight will include the private property located just north of the national park's boundary on the North Rim.

Authorities said that if a fire does start on the North Rim, residents and landowners will receive an alert from Montrose County Alerts. Officials asked those who live from Fruitland Mesa to the North Rim to sign up for the alerts. Residents of Delta County are encouraged to sign up for Delta County Alerts.