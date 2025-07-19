Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado officials plan evacuation zone near North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Officials plan evac zone near North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Officials plan evac zone near North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park 01:39

Firefighters in Colorado are planning an evacuation zone along the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park's North Rim as part of their continuing efforts to bring the South Rim Fire under control.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said the zone is only for strategic planning purposes and there is no active fire danger in the area at this time.

south-rim-fire-evacuation-zones.jpg
South Rim Fire evacuation zones Montrose County Sheriff's Office

"Fire modeling predicts a very low probability the South Rim Fire would cause spot fires across the canyon; however, they want a plan in place in event the fire behavior changes," said the sheriff's office.

As of 12:42 a.m. Saturday, the fire is estimated to have burned 4,252 acres. Fire crews are working to protect structures near the fire line by clearing brush, removing fuels around the buildings and the surrounding areas and setting up hose lines and portable water tanks.

black-canyon-visitor-center-south-rim-fire-operations.jpg
South Rim Fire Operations Team

Evacuation zone eight will include the private property located just north of the national park's boundary on the North Rim.

Authorities said that if a fire does start on the North Rim, residents and landowners will receive an alert from Montrose County Alerts.  Officials asked those who live from Fruitland Mesa to the North Rim to sign up for the alerts. Residents of Delta County are encouraged to sign up for Delta County Alerts.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.