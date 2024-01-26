Colorado officials celebrate reopening of East Lake View Road in Cherry Creek State Park

A ribbon-cutting on Friday in Cherry Creek State Park was months in the making. Officials celebrated the reopening of East Lake View Road after it was closed last spring.

In May 2023, Cherry Creek Reservoir rose 10 feet during a big storm.

CBS

As a result, East Lake View Road washed out in two places. It's the only road that connects the east and west sides of the park.

"What's really important you know, Cherry Creek was built for flood purposes so when the water rose 10 feet, Cherry Creek did its job. So even though there was this damage and some inconvenience to us and our visitors Cherry Creek did what it was supposed to do and it was not to flood downtown Denver," said Cherry Creek State Park manager Michelle Seubert.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced last month that the road would reopen this week.