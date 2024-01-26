Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado officials celebrate reopening of East Lake View Road in Cherry Creek State Park

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Cherry Creek State Park celebrates road opening with snowy ribbon cutting ceremony
Cherry Creek State Park celebrates road opening with snowy ribbon cutting ceremony 00:56

A ribbon-cutting on Friday in Cherry Creek State Park was months in the making. Officials celebrated the reopening of East Lake View Road after it was closed last spring. 

In May 2023, Cherry Creek Reservoir rose 10 feet during a big storm. 

sink-hole.jpg
CBS

As a result, East Lake View Road washed out in two places. It's the only road that connects the east and west sides of the park. 

"What's really important you know, Cherry Creek was built for flood purposes so when the water rose 10 feet, Cherry Creek did its job. So even though there was this damage and some inconvenience to us and our visitors Cherry Creek did what it was supposed to do and it was not to flood downtown Denver," said Cherry Creek State Park manager Michelle Seubert. 

Cherry Creek State Park road closure could impact Memorial Day crowds 02:17

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced last month that the road would reopen this week.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 4:33 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.