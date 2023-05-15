Watch CBS News
Local News

New photos show extent of flood damage in Cherry Creek State Park

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

New photos show extent of flood damage in Cherry Creek State Park
New photos show extent of flood damage in Cherry Creek State Park 00:22

The past week's heavy rainfall in Colorado has led to some flooding problems in parts of the Front Range, and that includes Cherry Creek State Park.

cherry-creek-flood.png
CPW

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state park roadway that crosses Cherry Creek has sustained long-term damage due to flooding last week. That means drivers can't get from the east entrance to the west one, or vice versa.

Both east and west boat ramps are also closed to everything except small, hand-launched vessels.

The dog off-leash area has reopened but the swim beach is still underwater.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 2:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.