New photos show extent of flood damage in Cherry Creek State Park

The past week's heavy rainfall in Colorado has led to some flooding problems in parts of the Front Range, and that includes Cherry Creek State Park.

CPW

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state park roadway that crosses Cherry Creek has sustained long-term damage due to flooding last week. That means drivers can't get from the east entrance to the west one, or vice versa.

Both east and west boat ramps are also closed to everything except small, hand-launched vessels.

The dog off-leash area has reopened but the swim beach is still underwater.