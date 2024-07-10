Colorado takes new action against plastic surgeon previously convicted of manslaughter

The Colorado Medical Board has once again suspended the medical license of prominent plastic surgeon Dr. Geoffrey Kim in an "emergency action," following a second breast augmentation surgery that resulted in a patient suffering cardiac arrest.

Despite the incident, Kim did not call 911 or summon an ambulance when the patient "flatlined."

Kim gained notoriety after a 2019 case involving Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, who experienced cardiac arrest during a breast augmentation procedure at his Greenwood Village office. It was revealed that Kim delayed calling for help for approximately five hours after Nguyen's cardiac arrest.

She subsequently remained in a "minimally conscious state" and later passed away due to medical complications.

In 2023, Kim was convicted of attempted reckless manslaughter and obstruction of telephone service related to this case, resulting in a brief jail sentence, probation, and a civil settlement of $1 million to Nguyen's family.

Despite his conviction, the state medical board allowed Kim to continue practicing for a few months provided he informed patients of his criminal record. However, his medical license was suspended in November 2023 following his sentencing in the Nguyen case.

Now, the Colorado Medical Board has taken action once more based on a subsequent incident in October 2020. According to a suspension order dated June 18, 2024, the board reviewed a case where another female patient suffered cardiac arrest during a breast augmentation procedure performed by Kim while he was still on probation from the Nguyen case.

The board found that emergency measures were initiated promptly after the patient's cardiac arrest, and she ultimately survived and was reported as stable.

However, the board criticized Kim for failing to call 911 and instead allowing the patient to be transported to the hospital by private vehicle, which they deemed as a significant deviation from the standard of care. They also faulted Kim's handling of the patient's discharge and inadequate record-keeping.

In response to inquiries, Kim's attorney declined to comment, while Sarah Werner from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies explained that the board's review of the 2020 case occurred years after the incident due to the complaint-driven nature of their investigative process.

The suspension of Kim's medical license is effective immediately "until resolution of this matter," as stated by the medical board.

Eric Maxwell, attorney for Kim, declined to provide a comment in response to an inquiry from CBS News Colorado, stating simply, "We do not have any comment."

Sarah Werner, deputy director for Policy and Communications at the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, explained the timing of the medical board's action on a 2020 case, which occurred nearly four years after the incident.

She stated, "because the board has, like all licensing boards, a complaint-driven process, the board is often in the position of reviewing care that may have occurred some years prior to the opening of the board's case and investigation."