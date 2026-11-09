Colorado neighbors illuminate homes in blue on Eastern Plains to honor fallen Lakewood police agent

Fallen police agent Nicholas Graham was beloved in Lakewood, the community he served. But his ties in Colorado stretched beyond, and neighbors who remember him when he was growing up are honoring his memory on the Eastern Plains.

Community members in the Strasburg area are honoring Graham by illuminating their homes in blue, remembering a law enforcement officer who grew up in their backyards.

Graham was killed in a recent shootout that followed a response to a hit-and-run suspect in Lakewood, who was also killed. Three fellow officers and a bystander were also injured and survived.

Graham was a graduate of Strasburg High School. His longtime community wanted to show their love and support for his family — a display of the widespread effect his loss has had on communities within and just outside the Denver metro area.

If you are passing through those neighborhoods, you will see homes glowing in blue for police agent Nick Graham.