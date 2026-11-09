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Homes glow blue on Eastern Plains for fallen Lakewood agent

By
Jack Lowenstein
Assignment Desk Editor, CBS Colorado
Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie
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Jack Lowenstein

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blue-house-timothy-hucksoll.jpg
Timothy Hucksoll

Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

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Samantha Jones

  Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

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Mickey Morgan

  Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

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Becky Howard Grasser

  Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

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Kim Stinson-Cordova

  Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

blue-house-leif-anderson.jpg
(Leif Anderson

  Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

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Adriana Chagolla

  Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

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Vira Santacruz

  Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

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Madeline Behnke

  Blue house

Blue house for police agent Nick Graham

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Yvonne Herrema

  Blue house

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