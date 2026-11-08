Agents, civilian released from hospital following fatal shooting on Denver metro area bus

Four people are now home and recovering after they were wounded in a shootout on an RTD bus in the Denver metro area this week. That shooting also claimed the life of a Lakewood agent.

On Nov. 3, the Lakewood Police Department said agents contacted a hit-and-run suspect on an RTD bus near W. Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. They say the suspect began firing at police, and the agents fired back.

A Lakewood police agent was shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect on an RTD bus on Nov. 5, 2026. The suspect was shot and killed. CBS

The shooting claimed the life of Lakewood Agent Nicholas Graham and the suspect. Three other Lakewood agents and a civilian were wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

In an update on Sunday, the police department said all four people who were wounded have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

"All three Lakewood Police agents who sustained injuries during the incident have been officially discharged from the hospital. They are now at home, continuing their recovery alongside their families. Additionally, the bystander who was injured during the incident was evaluated, treated, and released from the hospital the night of the incident," the LPD said.

The LPD thanked the first responders for their quick action and the other law enforcement agencies who have stepped in to assist the department. They also thanked the community for supporting their agents and the agents' families. The department is accepting donations to support Graham's family and the families of the three injured agents.