Colorado neighborhood remains target for dangerous drivers; "Something needs to be done."

Another car crashed into the fence of a home along a stretch of Peoria Street in Aurora that neighbors say has become a "speedway." It's at least the fifth crash to cause significant damage in the last year.

CBS

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Peoria Street and Alaska Place, where a vehicle slammed into the fence of the Ortiz family home. No one was injured, but the outcome could have been far worse.

The family had installed a concrete barrier after a previous crash, a decision that may have prevented the car from plowing directly into their home.

"If that concrete weren't there, it would have been bad," said Antonio Ortiz, who was inside doing homework when he heard the crash. "My dad was in the living room. We spend time in the yard."

This isn't the first time homes along this corridor have been hit. CBS Colorado has reported multiple crashes in the same area, including incidents involving stolen cars and speeding drivers losing control and slamming into houses.

Despite repeated concerns for dangerous, speeding drivers, neighbors on this stretch of Peoria say little has changed.

"Somebody's going to get killed eventually," said longtime resident Melissa Martinez, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. "Peoria has turned into a speedway."

The city has tried to address speeding along Peoria with mobile speed cameras, part of a broader enforcement effort that has recorded drivers going as fast as 100 miles per hour in Aurora neighborhoods. Neighbors say the camera was removed last week and feel it was never a real solution.

"People still speed, and they're dangerous on this road," said contractor Sonny Pineda, who works along the corridor. "We're constantly getting people asking us how much to put barriers up, walls. They shouldn't have to do that in the first place."

Neighbor Daniel Gelamichael spent $30,000 to install a reinforced concrete barrier wall around his property.

Pineda says the cameras have been vandalized, covered with tape, spray paint and even clothing.

Others say the cameras only offer temporary relief.

"I think it did help, but as soon as it was here, it was gone," Martinez said. "We don't know what's going to happen next."

Neighbors say they've reached out to police and city leaders for years but feel ignored.

"I've been told time and time again that there's not enough that happens over here to have anything be done," Martinez said.

Now, after yet another crash, residents are calling for urgent action before someone is seriously hurt.

Aurora Public Works told CBS Colorado it does not implement traffic-calming devices on major arterials, as these measures can conflict with the roadway's primary function and affect congestion, emergency response and maintenance operations.

City staff said, months ago, they were conducting a detailed review of this area.

CBS Colorado reached out to Councilmember Reuben Medina but have not heard back.

"Something needs to be done," Martinez said. "Today."