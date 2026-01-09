Nearly 100 mph speed recorded as Aurora speed cameras rack up thousands of warnings, citations

The warning period is over for Aurora's photo speed enforcement program. Early numbers are already raising red flags. Aurora Police say it's revealed just how reckless some drivers are.

"One guy I saw, he flipped off the camera. He knew he had gotten caught, I assume," said. Lt. Chris Amsler, commander of APD's Traffic Section. "We saw a guy who had a beer in his hand."

A camera in the Aurora Police Department's photo speed enforcement program. CBS

In roughly six weeks, more than 9,000 warnings and over 3,100 citations have been issued, according to data released by the Aurora Police Department.

"We're quite surprised by the amount of violations that we've recorded," said Amsler. "It's proven how much these devices are needed as another tool to combat speeding in our city."

The highest speed recorded so far was 98 mph on the 1700 block of South Sable Boulevard, where the posted speed limit is 30 mph and the roadway runs near schools.

That same stretch also recorded speeds of 93 mph, 90 mph and 85 mph - all during the 30-day warning period, when no citations were issued.

On the 1400 block of South Dunkirk Street, where the speed limit is 35 mph, cameras recorded speeds as high as 85 mph, also during the warning phase.

Since citations began on Dec. 18, 2025, the highest recorded speed so far has been 88 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Drivers going 25 mph or more over the limit are not handled through the standard automated system. Those cases are reviewed by officers and can result in criminal traffic summonses requiring a court appearance.

The city launched the program with a warning-only period from Nov. 17, 2025, to Dec. 17, 2025, as required under state law.

During that month:

3,426 warnings were issued on South Dunkirk Street

5,633 warnings were issued on South Sable Boulevard

Since citations began:

2,781 citations were issued on the 400 block of South Peoria Street

365 citations were issued on East Alameda Avenue, near a park and school zone

Thousands of additional "events" are still awaiting processing.

"An event is when the camera is triggered," Amsler explained. "The vendor reviews it first, then a city employee reviews it again before anything is mailed."

Peoria Street has long been a focus for Aurora police after multiple crashes, including vehicles slamming into homes. CBS Colorado has been following incidents at the intersection for months.

CBS Colorado's Tori Mason interviews Lt. Chris Amsler, commander of Aurora Police Department's Traffic Section. CBS

"We've had several houses struck by vehicles in the last few years," Amsler said. "All caused by speeding. That's why we decided it would be a great place to put the camera."

Residents say the presence of the camera has already changed behavior.

Antonio Ortiz, who lives on Peoria Street, said his reaction when the camera went up was relief.

"I feel like it secures the community more," Ortiz said. "I've noticed way less speeding."

Peoria is classified as a major arterial roadway, meaning it is designed to move higher volumes of traffic through the city.

Despite repeated requests from neighbors, Peoria Street is not eligible for speed humps under current city guidelines, even though it has seen severe crashes and extreme speeding.

APD says it's too early to say definitively whether speeds are dropping long-term.

Still, police say the data confirms Aurora has a serious speeding problem, and that two cameras may not be enough for a city of nearly 400,000 people.

"It's showing that we may need to look at expanding the program," Amsler said.

Some residents have questioned whether the program is more about revenue than safety.

"All the money generated goes back to pay for the program," Amsler said. "Any excess goes toward traffic safety initiatives and traffic calming."

So far, APD says no drivers have formally challenged citations. Police also acknowledge the system isn't perfect.

"We have had some issues like glare from the sun," Amsler said. "Some violations have been rejected. No system is 100% perfect."

APD says it will continue evaluating the program over the course of its one-year contract, with expansion on the table if speeding remains high.

For residents like Ortiz, the cameras represent at least some accountability.

"It's dangerous here," he said. "We want more action taken."

Residents who believe their neighborhood needs a camera can submit a request through Access Aurora.