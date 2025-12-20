Christmas tree lot sells trees from Colorado, keeping business local and helping thin wildfire fuels

A family-owned business in Gunbarrel is selling trees from Colorado for Christmas, and you still have time to get a native tree for your celebration.

They may not be the best-looking Christmas trees you've ever seen. Colorado Native Christmas Trees admits they leave a lot to be desired, calling them "Charlie Brown trees." But Michael Smith says every year they sell a lot of them.

"We got lots of returning customers," said Smith.

Michael Smith of Colorado Native Christmas Trees says the lot has a loyal customer base and anyone looking for a last-minute tree can support a local business. CBS

He says his grandpa has been operating this little lot for 42 years with a little help from friends and family.

"Me and my brother, a couple of our buddies, and my grandpa all go cut the trees," said Smith.

But Smith says they don't do it to line their pockets. They do it for the community.

"For fire mitigation and forestry thinning. Just helping the land out, helping the loggers. Because we don't have too much of those around anymore," said Smith.

They also give most of the money they make to charity. So, while you may not be getting the most luxurious tree, you are getting one that's good for the environment and the community.

Christina Hildebrandt came to the little lot off North 97th Street and Lookout Road in Gunbarrel like she does every year.

"I have been coming here, I'd say, for three years," said Hildebrandt.

Christina Hildebrandt, right, shops for a tree at Colorado Native Christmas Trees in Gunbarrel. The loyal customer has shopped at the lot for years. CBS

She says she keeps coming back because she believes in their mission.

"The thought of these trees coming from my mountains, quite nearby, as opposed to being shipped here from Oregon, from a whole different ecosystem. And I feel like we need to not only support the local businesspeople, but also, get used to the idea of shopping local, even if it doesn't look the way it used to," says Hildebrandt.

If you want to get a tree from Colorado Native Tree, the lot is open at 9 a.m. every day and closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday.