Multi-day March storm bringing in over a foot of snow to parts of Colorado

Our Colorado mountains are getting hit with two days of snow and wind. The combination of a deep West Coast moisture plume and an approaching cold front will dump over a foot of snow in some of our high country areas on Thursday and Friday. If you're planning on doing some skiing or boarding Thursday or Friday, be sure to check road conditions, as traveling into the mountains will be tough.

We have Winter Storm Warnings for most of our western mountains where some spots may see 10 to 20 inches of snow over a two day stretch. Winter Weather Advisories area posted for areas of Summit county up and into Rocky Mountain National Park where 4 to 10 inches of snow should drop. Lower areas of the Western Slope in the Uncompahgre Plateau as well as the Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus may see 6 to 12 inches fall.

The road conditions in the mountains will be toughest starting Thursday morning and through Friday, especially along the Interstate 70 corridor over Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass.

Denver and the Front Range will also see some snow Thursday night into Friday morning with around a 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow for the Denver metro area and possibly 2 to 4 inches in and near the foothills.