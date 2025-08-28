Colorado mountains expected to be popular destination over Labor Day Weekend

Millions of drivers will hit the road to travel across the United States for Labor Day weekend. According to AAA, Denver is in the top 10 for most visited destinations over Labor Day weekend, with I-70 being the busiest to the mountains.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, also known as CDOT, says if drivers are not paying attention on I-70, it can become a dangerous commute. This comes from the twists, turns, and unexpected weather.

CDOT also says speeding is already the number one cause of traffic deaths in Colorado every year. The agency is warning drivers to buckle up, stay off their phones, and never drive impaired. Before any big road trip, check your tires, make sure your spare tire has air, and your car is full of gas.

If your car breaks down, pull all the way to the shoulder. If you can pull off on an exit, this is recommended. Put on your hazards and pull up your hood to let others know you need help. Always make sure to know exactly where you are.

"Don't mindlessly follow your navigation," said CDOT Traffic Safety Manager Sam Cole. "Take a look at that navigation. Look at the bigger picture. Know the nearby cities and towns that you are going to be close to. This is so you have the information that you need to tell AAA or roadside service where you are if your vehicle breaks down."

CDOT also says to make sure your cell phone is completely charged and keep a charger in your car. Drivers need to remember the Move Over Law. Either slow down or move over a lane when you see law enforcement, tow trucks, emergency responders and stranded cars on the side.

AAA is also providing the best and worst times to leave. The best times are in the middle column and the worst times in the right column.

Thursday, Aug 28 Before 1:00 PM 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, Aug 29 Before 12:00 PM 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, Aug 30 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Sunday, Aug 31 Before 11:00 AM 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Monday, Sep 1 Before 12:00 PM 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM