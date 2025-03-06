Colorado mountains brace for heavy snow, lighter accumulations in lower elevations

Heavy mountain snow moves in while rain & snow chances increase for the Denver metro area

Heavy snow and gusty winds will move into Colorado's mountains on Thursday afternoon as abundant moisture from the West moves in. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place Thursday and Friday as some mountain areas can expect around 20" of snow. Along with heavy snow, the high country will see strong winds, gusting around 60 mph.

While the bulk of the moisture will impact the mountains, the lower elevations will begin to see that chance of some rain, even a rain/snow mix, by late Thursday afternoon.

Overnight rain will turn to light snow for the Denver metro area and plains. The morning commute could bring light flurries, but little accumulation is expected through the morning. The late afternoon brings another shot at some light snow across the metro, and that is when we could see a little accumulation. Most of the Denver metro area will see a trace to 2" of snow, while neighborhoods along the foothills and south of the metro could pick up around 2-4".

By early Saturday morning, the snow clears out, and sunshine makes its return. High pressure builds throughout the weekend, and Spring-like weather returns.