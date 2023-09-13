A September cold front bringing back rain and Colorado mountain snow

After a mild mannered Wednesday with a slight chance for late day thunderstorms we turn our attention to Colorado's Next Big Thing. This is a cold front that is chugging toward the central Rockies for Thursday. We have a possible First Alert Weather Day posted for Thursday afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy rain from a few of the thunderstorms.

Before the big change, Wednesday will see highs popping into the 70s to near 80 degrees over Denver and the Front Range. With just a slight chance for a late day storm.

The Thursday cold front will push in over the northwest corner of the state in the morning. With the eastern plains staying clear and dry to start the day.

The wave will push through the Denver metro area late morning into the lunch hour bringing with it afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Thundershowers could be heavy for the Thursday afternoon drive. There is also the potential for snow above 10-thousand feet in the mountains. Some spots could see 2 to 4 inches of snow!

The majority of rainfall will drop Thursday night into Friday morning.

The rain showers will be lighter by the Friday morning commute but, there will still be areas of showers and fog to start the day.

Thursday into Friday some of the weather models do indicate the potential for a half inch to over 3 quarters of an inch of rain by midday on Friday.

Our entire area should clear out and warm up by the weekend.

