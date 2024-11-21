Watch CBS News
Colorado mother, boyfriend arrested, accused in death of 2-month-old infant

The mother of a two-month-old infant who died in Colorado has been arrested and accused in her son's death. Lisa Marie Johnson's boyfriend, Alexander Avila, also has been arrested in connection with the infant's death. 

Police in Lakewood were called to a home in the 500 block of Vance Street on July 26 on a report of an unresponsive infant. When officers arrived, they said they found the two-month-old baby boy, later identified as Ezra Johnson, who was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Detectives with the Lakewood Police Crimes Against Children Unit immediately began an investigation into the infant's death. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer determined that Ezra died due to methamphetamine toxicity.     

Johnson, 31, and Avila, 33, remain in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing first-degree murder. 

