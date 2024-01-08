Colorado mother in custody following death of 4-year-old, accused of child abuse

The Colorado Springs Police Department says a mother was taken into custody Monday after the death of her 4-year-old child back in November.

According to a press release from the department, the Crimes Against Children Unit was notified of a dead child on Nov. 30, 2022. The child was transported to a local hospital by the mother and boyfriend after reportedly being found unresponsive.

In March of 2023, an autopsy was done by the El Paso County Coroner's Office and the child's death was ruled homicide.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Following the autopsy report, the department conducted an investigation which included preparing search warrants, reviewing medical records and held interviews, according to police.

The department obtained a warrant and arrested the child's mother who has been identified as 25-year-old Raven Rudd of Colorado Springs. Rudd faces child abuse charges that recklessly resulted in death, which is a Class 2 felony. She was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

Colorado Springs PD encourages anyone with additional information on the incident to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.