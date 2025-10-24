Colorado mom creates inclusive park for children of all needs in daughter's memory

A mother in the Colorado community of Sterling Ranch had a mission to create an inclusive playground in memory of her daughter.

Today, not only has she achieved that goal, but she has also worked to provide more recreational opportunities for those with special needs in her community.

"The most beautiful thing is you see kiddos who need the extra help playing with kiddos who don't," said Jeanette Reynolds.

Jeanette Reynolds

The inclusive park has been Reynolds' dream for years since her daughter Madison was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called lissencephaly, which causes brain malformations that can result in a wide variety of symptoms affecting growth and development.

"She was severely disabled. She couldn't walk or talk or eat on her own. She was tube fed," Reynolds said.

When Madison was growing up, it was hard to find a wheelchair-accessible park. But when they did, Madison lit up.

"You could just see it on her face. It made such a difference, so she wasn't overwhelmed," Reynolds said.

In 2018, Madison passed away at the age of 24.

Reynolds started a nonprofit, Miles 4 Madison, hoping to create an inclusive park in Sterling Ranch. After years of work, fundraising 5Ks, and a partnership with Sterling Ranch, Reynolds' dream finally came true.

"Huge, huge, so much joy," Reynolds said.

CBS

Designed based on input from families with special needs children, the park is entirely wheelchair accessible and includes an in-ground trampoline, a slide made for children with cochlear implants, quiet cocoon spaces and more.

Sterling Ranch mom Shannon Starkey brings her son Asher often.

"He just loves the swing," said Starkey.

Her special needs daughter, Isla, passed away years ago.

"We wouldn't have even thought of parks like this when we first had her, but once we learned what she could and could not do, it just became extremely important to advocate for these kinds of parks for all kids," said Starkey.

"You have kids with full capacity playing right next to kids that have special needs. And I think beyond just the play aspect, we learn that we all live together and that we're all one people, no matter what our physical abilities are," said Lynn Moffett, a Sterling Ranch resident and Douglas County Parks Advisory Board member.

Moffett said inclusive play is a huge priority for Sterling Ranch and a growing one for Douglas County.

"When some of us have come out here for the first time and not only seen the scope of the park or the size of the park, but the utilization of the park, I think it was overwhelming to the point that now we have a commitment that we are going to have inclusive parks throughout the county," said Moffett.

CBS

Next year, Sterling Ranch plans to add an accessible pool and other amenities to the park. To date, they have spent $6.4 million on the park. The full project is estimated to cost $14 million, and $2.5 million is expected to come from Douglas County.

The park is a regional park that welcomes children and adults, Sterling Ranch neighbors and visitors, and those of all abilities.

"In the evenings, we see hundreds of kids here," Reynolds said. "It honestly makes me cry sometimes."

It's the kind of space Madison would have loved.

"For me, it means everything to know that my daughter would have been included," Reynolds said.

Miles 4 Madison wants to make sure that every park in Sterling Ranch has an inclusive element.

The organization has expanded to offer other inclusive events at Sterling Ranch, including a sensory swim, a sensory Easter egg hunt, and, this year for the first time, a sensory Santa visit. Eventually, Reynolds wants to organize more recreational activities and adaptive sports.