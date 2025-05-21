Rain every day? Colorado's Memorial Day Weekend could be a wet one

Warmer and drier for a few days before a soggy Memorial Day Weekend in Colorado

Rain chances will be present across Colorado throughout the Memorial Day Weekend—Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Let's break it down:

Saturday

Rain is expected to begin by late morning across northern Colorado and develop later in the day for southern areas. Showers in the mountains will be hit-or-miss. Saturday brings the greatest chance for a few scattered severe storms during the holiday weekend.

Sunday

Storm activity becomes more widespread. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. By Sunday evening, moderate and more widespread rainfall is likely along the I-25 corridor, with more scattered showers in the high country.

Monday

Similar to Saturday, showers will be more scattered in nature, meaning it won't be a total washout, but pockets of rain and storms are still possible throughout the day.

If you're heading to the high country for a camping trip, pay close attention to the forecast. I'm still optimistic that Saturday will be a solid day. Stay weather-aware and head inside if an isolated storm passes through, but it won't be a washout.

Sunday looks a bit wetter and more consistent with rain, but even then, the entire state won't see rain all day.