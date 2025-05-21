Watch CBS News
Local News

Rain every day? Colorado's Memorial Day Weekend could be a wet one

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Warmer and drier for a few days before a soggy Memorial Day Weekend in Colorado
Warmer and drier for a few days before a soggy Memorial Day Weekend in Colorado 02:16

Rain chances will be present across Colorado throughout the Memorial Day Weekend—Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Let's break it down: 

Saturday

Rain is expected to begin by late morning across northern Colorado and develop later in the day for southern areas. Showers in the mountains will be hit-or-miss. Saturday brings the greatest chance for a few scattered severe storms during the holiday weekend. 

saturday.png
CBS

Sunday

Storm activity becomes more widespread. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. By Sunday evening, moderate and more widespread rainfall is likely along the I-25 corridor, with more scattered showers in the high country. 

sunday.png
CBS

Monday

Similar to Saturday, showers will be more scattered in nature, meaning it won't be a total washout, but pockets of rain and storms are still possible throughout the day. 

monday.png
CBS

If you're heading to the high country for a camping trip, pay close attention to the forecast. I'm still optimistic that Saturday will be a solid day. Stay weather-aware and head inside if an isolated storm passes through, but it won't be a washout.

Sunday looks a bit wetter and more consistent with rain, but even then, the entire state won't see rain all day.

Joe Ruch

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.