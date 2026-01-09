Colorado mechanics provide tips on how to remove contaminated gas from vehicles

King Soopers is continuing to clear out contaminated gas at multiple gas stations in Colorado.

Contaminated fuel was sold at multiple gas stations in the Denver metro area, including Costco, Murphy Express, and King Soopers. Some customers had already purchased the contaminated fuel before the affected fuel lines were shut down, raising concerns about its impact on their vehicles.

Top Edge Automotive mechanics say removing the tainted gas will cost drivers thousands, but recommend getting an expert to fix it. It can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000, even with an expert's help. However, it could cost vehicle owners more if they do it themselves, especially if they are not experts, don't have the tools or even the pieces.

Mechanics say owners will first notice tainted gas in their car's system by how the car feels. It will feel rough and even misfire. This happens because of fuel being mixed up with diesel; unburned fuel mixed with regular fuel.

To get it fixed, mechanics must pump out the contaminated fuel or remove it from the tank. The longer the bad fuel is in a car, the more damage it causes to the car, costing even more.

"This will cause your vehicle to stall, and you don't want to on the interstate," Mark Meiners, Co-Owner, Top Edge Automotive. "Never wait."

Experts say they can service and repair a vehicle with contaminated fuel in a day if they have all the parts.

In a statement provided on Friday, King Soopers apologized to customers, stating, "We are aware that several of our locations recently received contaminated unleaded fuel from a third-party supplier that does not meet our quality standards. As soon as we became aware of the issue, we took immediate action by shutting down the impacted fuel lines and dispatching teams to perform thorough diagnostics. At this time, the following locations have been identified as impacted, and we are working diligently to complete the remediation process and get all pumps back online:

14967 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada

25701 E Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora

15109 E Colfax Ave., Aurora

17000 E Iliff Ave., Aurora

3050 S Peoria St., Aurora

1045 S 1St St., Bennett

12167 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

2355 W 136Th Ave., Broomfield

7284 Lagae Rd., Castle Pines

750 N Ridge Rd., Castle Rock

5125 W Florida Ave., Denver

1611 Pace St., Longmont

12959 S Parker Rd., Parker

17761 Cottonwood Dr., Parker

We sincerely regret the inconvenience and disruption this has caused our customers. We understand how important reliable fuel service is, and we are committed to working directly with any impacted customers to resolve their concerns. Customers who believe they may have been impacted are encouraged to contact their local store, and we will assist them promptly.

The trust of our customers remains our top priority, and as such, we are conducting a full review of our processes and supplier controls to help prevent this from happening in the future."