Colorado man survives gunshot to head, attempted murder suspect released twice on bond: "They failed me"

Man who was shot in the head says court system failed him after suspect post bail

A Northern Colorado man says he feels fortunate to be alive after being shot in the neck and head, but says he feels the Weld County judicial system is failing to protect him from the suspect. The alleged shooter was released on bond after being charged with attempted murder and was released on bond again just two months later when he was allegedly found to be in possession of a gun again.

Ron Suchomski, a 47-year-old Greeley resident, said he doesn't know how he managed to walk away from the gunshot on July 7.

Suchomski said he was having an argument with his girlfriend when suddenly his neighbors decided to get involved. One of those neighbors, later identified as 27-year-old Taylor Lynn, allegedly approached Suchomski with a 45-caliber handgun.

"He puts a gun in my face, I smacked it away," Suchomski told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

Suchomski said the duo then began physically fighting. Suchomski admitted to punching Lynn in the face before he heard a bang.

"When the gun went off I said, 'You shot me!'" Suchomski recalled. "(The only thing I felt) was a pressure. No burning or nothing. (The bullet) came out of the back of my head."

Greeley police rushed to the scene and medics quickly transported Suchomski to a local hospital. The gunshot had entered below Suchomski's neck below his ear and exited near the bottom of the back of his skull.

"I was waiting to fall over dead any second. Who gets shot in the head and just walks away from it?" Suchomski said.

Lynn was arrested and transported to the Weld County Jail, charged with attempted murder, felony menacing and second-degree assault.

A Weld County judge issued a $200,000 cash surety bond, which Lynn was able to post just days after being arrested.

"I am not going to be mad at (Lynn) for that. I am proud of him. That's a good bond to get," Suchomski said.

However, as Suchomski waited for a trial, he learned Lynn had been arrested once again. Lynn was arrested just two months later on suspicion of driving under the influence while also in possession of a firearm.

"Not having a gun is the number one rule (after posting bond). Not being drunk with a gun is number two," Suchomski said.

The Weld County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to forfeit the original bond and asked the judge to increase a new bond to $300,000. However, the judge elected to release the original bond and reset a new bond at the same mark of $200,000. The judge also added monitored sobriety.

Lynn agreed and posted the bond, and of last check, is currently out of jail.

"It is insane. How is this dude still walking the streets?" Suchomski said. "I asked the judge, 'your honor, I'm not sure if you are aware of this. That is my only thought, is, you don't know about this.' The same guy that is on bond for attempted murder for shooting me in the head with a handgun got pulled over drunk with a gun. I cannot understand that."

Suchomski said he recognized the suspect should be given an outlet to bond, but felt the amount should have been at least $500,000 after the second arrest.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Weld County Court system seeking an interview or comment on this report, and more information as to why the district attorney's request to forfeit the original bond and increase the new bond. The court declined to comment on this report citing the pending court proceedings in the case.

CBS News Colorado also reached out to the law firm reportedly representing Lynn, but a request for comment has not been returned as of the publishing of this article.

"Yeah, (the court) failed me," Suchomski said.

Suchomski said he now is fearful to do everyday things he once did without any concern.

"I don't like going outside," Suchomski said. "You either stay inside or strap up, and I don't want to live like that either way."