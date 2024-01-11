Colorado man sentenced for paying little or no taxes for nine years

A 50-year-old Colorado man was sentenced to a year in federal prison Wednesday for not paying almost a quarter of a million dollars in federal taxes.

Steven Darbee filed no tax returns and paid little to no federal taxes during a nine-year span (2013-2021) despite making between $95,000 and $273,000 each year, according to a federal indictment filed last year.

Federal investigators accused Darbee of filing false information on his employers' W-4 forms. Darbee, as stated in the indictment, claimed a fraudulently high number of dependents in those years, sometimes as many as 99. Darbee was only eligible to claim two dependents - he and his wife - during that time.

In fact, Darbee had precisely zero dollars withheld by his employers toward federal taxes in five of those nine years, according to the indictment.

A graphic detailing the amounts of federal withholding by Steven Darbee's employers from his federal tax evasion indictment. U.S. Attorneys Office District of Colorado

The Internal Revenue Service initiated its investigation in 2021 after Darbee told an employer that he was "exempt" from paying taxes. By that time, Darbee had evaded paying $246, 199 in federal taxes, per the indictment.

"Everyone must pay their taxes, and if you don't, there will be consequences," United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Cole Finegan stated in a press release.

A federal grand jury issued the indictment against Darbee in April 2023. Darbee reached a plea agreement in October, admitting guilt to a single charge of tax evasion. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, and ordered to pay $308,370.59 to the IRS in taxes, interest, and penalties. The judge also ordered Darbee to serve three years supervised probation upon his release from prison.

Darbee, formerly a resident of Brighton, now lives in Woodland Park, according to online public records.