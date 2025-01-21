Colorado man sentenced years after missing Pagosa Springs man found dead

Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 years after Pagosa Springs man goes missing

Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 years after Pagosa Springs man goes missing

Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 years after Pagosa Springs man goes missing

A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to murder years after the crime has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Glen Canyon Lee Hunt was sentenced Tuesday to the Colorado Department of Corrections for the death of Michael Kroll.

Glen Canyon Lee Hunt CBI

Kroll was reported missing from the Pagosa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021, and his remains were located in a remote area of La Plata County on Sept. 25, 2022.

Hunt, 62, formerly of Archuleta was identified through a joint investigation by Pagosa Springs Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Hunt pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this month.