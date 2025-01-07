Watch CBS News
Colorado murder suspect pleads guilty years after Pagosa Springs man goes missing

A murder suspect in Colorado has pleaded guilty years after a Pagosa Springs man went missing. Glen Canyon Lee Hunt pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in the death of Michael Kroll. 

Kroll was reported missing from the Pagosa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021, and his remains were located in a remote area of La Plata County on Sept. 25, 2022. 

Hunt, 62, formerly of Archuleta was identified through a joint investigation by Pagosa Springs Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21. 

