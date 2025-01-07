Colorado murder suspect pleads guilty years after Pagosa Springs man goes missing

A murder suspect in Colorado has pleaded guilty years after a Pagosa Springs man went missing. Glen Canyon Lee Hunt pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in the death of Michael Kroll.

Glen Canyon Lee Hunt CBI

Kroll was reported missing from the Pagosa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021, and his remains were located in a remote area of La Plata County on Sept. 25, 2022.

Hunt, 62, formerly of Archuleta was identified through a joint investigation by Pagosa Springs Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21.