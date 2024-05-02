Evergreen man sentenced for making threats to commit mass violence at Denver FBI office

A man from Evergreen was sentenced to prison for making threats to commit mass violence at two government buildings and a performing arts center.

Kyle William Staebell, 34, was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for making threats to commit mass violence at the Denver FBI office, an office of the Department of Homeland Security, and a Colorado-based performing arts group's location in the early morning hours of Jan. 16, 2023, according to his plea.

Staebell was arrested while threatening his family before an arrest warrant for the alleged threats could be served, according to a federal criminal complaint affidavit.

"The Office of the United States Attorney of Colorado is committed to prosecuting individuals who threaten the safety and security of Coloradans," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Cole Finegan. "We remain grateful to our law enforcement partners who were able to swiftly investigate this case and keep our communities safe."

Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, he allegedly e-mailed the FBI's tip line saying, "Tomorrow I am going to walk up to the FBI offices and start shooting everyone I see and will throw explosives to kill as many of you [expletive] as possible!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1."

He added, "I have explosives, automatic weapons, everything i need!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1."

The FBI said agents traced the threat to an address in Evergreen, which was tied to a home owned by Staebell's family.

CBS

Throughout the day on Jan. 16, Staebell also tweeted: "I asked for help when the Nazis tried to kill me months ago, and it looks like today finally they are here to help! Government moves and thinks slow I guess, what can you do..? No handouts means not a finger of help for anyone!"

Deputies searched the Evergreen home and allegedly found a Molotov cocktail, according to the affidavit. An FBI bomb technician said the bottle used to make the device contained kerosene.

Staebell denied that he made the threats, blaming them on an ex-girlfriend who he says he broke up with days earlier and was angry with him.

He went on to say the apparent Molotov cocktail was not an explosive or incendiary device, but that it was filled with a mixture of alcohol, paint and glue, which he would sniff.

A subsequent investigation revealed that before issuing the threats, Staebell went to each of the three locations in person, conducted online research regarding acts of mass violence and possessed a Molotov cocktail, according to the FBI.

"Free speech is protected by the First Amendment, but when speech crosses the line into threats of violence, it becomes a crime," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. "Violence and threats of violence have no place in our society, and this sentence demonstrates our resolve to disrupt plots to commit mass violence and keep our communities safe."

Staebell was sentenced on Wednesday by United States District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico.

The FBI also urges the public to report any suspicious or threatening behavior to local law enforcement, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip online at the FBI's Tip Page.

