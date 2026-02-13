Colorado man, 18, sentenced to 90 days in jail for kidnapping, attempted sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

An 18-year-old Colorado man was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 10 years of probation on Friday after pleading guilty to kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. He also received a suspended eight-year sentence, meaning he was spared from going to state prison.

Steven Housman was also charged with another count of attempted sexual assault and attempted sexual assault of a child. The charges stem from an April 2025 incident in which he tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Thornton Middle School.

The girl was able to break free and get away, reporting the attempted abduction to police, who identified and arrested Housman the next day. In November, he pleaded guilty to two of the charges. He's been held in the Adams County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Steven Housman Thornton Police

Housman's name is spelled differently in several court documents and police statements, but police thanked the community for their help in identifying and locating Housman at the time of his arrest.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to the courageous members of the community who responded to our requests for assistance and provided the crucial and critical information that directly led to Mr. Houseman's swift apprehension," Thornton Police Division Cmdr. Tom Connor said.

A mandatory protection order against Housman was granted, prohibiting contact with the victim.

In addition to the three months of jail time, he'll have to register as a sex offender and pay about $9,000 in court costs.