Colorado man sentenced to 6 years in prison for working as paramedic without license

Lauren Wilson, a Colorado man who was indicted by a grand jury last year for working as a paramedic without a license, was sentenced to serve six years in a state prison. He was accused of treating over 100 patients and lying about his criminal history to get a paramedic license.

Wilson pleaded guilty in December to one count of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony. Despite being indicted in June, state officials say the criminal investigation into him began in 2012 and state health officials knew about his criminal history in 2012.

His attempt to get another paramedic certification in 2022, using a false birthday and lying about his criminal history, is what triggered the investigation that led to his indictment.

"Protecting Coloradans is a priority at the Colorado Department of Law," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement on Monday. "Providing false information to the state to obtain state certification is illegal and can put others in danger. I am proud of our state prosecutors for holding the defendant accountable and bringing justice in this case. We will continue our work to protect victims and their health."

Lauren Wilson Aurora Police Department

In addition to the six years in prison, Wilson, 54, will be required to serve three years of probation.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tried to revoke Wilson's certification in 2012 after discovering he obtained it under an alternate spelling of his name, the agency said. But before they could revoke it, the license expired on its own.

Then, in September 2022, he tried to get a new certification. That's when the Colorado Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Unit opened a criminal investigation.

"Coloradans deserve to know that the individuals providing their medical care are properly trained, licensed, and held to rigorous professional standards," Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said. "When someone deliberately misrepresents their credentials and places patients at risk, it undermines trust in the health care system."