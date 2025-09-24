Police in Northern Colorado arrest "dangerous" man recently released from jail who was allegedly seen with a gun

Police in Greeley arrested a man who the University of Northern Colorado say was spotted on their campus with a gun. The man who was arrested is Debisa Ephraim, the same man whose case got national attention two weeks ago after being released from jail against a sheriff's and district attorney's wishes. The release happened two weeks ago after Colorado law allowed him to walk free from unrelated charges like attempted murder.

Ephraim allegedly carried the gun onto the Greeley campus on Tuesday evening. The university sent out an alert to students calling Ephraim's alleged actions a "concern," and said he was seen at the Arlington Apartments. They said they were searching for him.

Debisa Ephraim in a mugshot released by Weld County earlier this month Weld County



Ephraim's release from jail made national headlines after Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said he was forced to release Ephraim due to a new Colorado law. HB23-1034, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in 2024, created a loophole in the legal system. It was intended to prioritize mental health care for those found incompetent to stand trial, like Ephraim. However, Ephraim and some others have fallen through the cracks and have been released to the public after being deemed unqualified to receive mental health care. Without being able to receive the care or being found guilty of a crime, such alleged criminals are then able to be released into the community.

CBS News Colorado's report about Ephraim's release was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Elon Musk. Musk echoed the sentiments Reams had in the CBS News Colorado report, demanding laws be changed to not allow people facing serious charges to be released in such a way as HB24-1034 allowed.

Gov. Jared Polis responded to Musk's share of the report claiming Ephraim's release was "absolutely unacceptable." Polis tweeted out calling on authorities to, "Remove this threat now." However, both Reams and Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said they followed the law which Polis signed, citing the law as the reason they weren't able to retain Ephraim in jail.

UNC Police warned the public that Ephraim was unlawfully on the campus and the university encouraged students and staff to keep their doors secured and to be mindful of their surroundings while the search for Ephraim was taking place.

Below is the notice issued by UNC Police.

Fellow Bears,

I am emailing to let you know about an individual who is not affiliated with our university but has recently been on campus and is someone I believe to be dangerous.

Ephraim Debisa (aka Debisa Ephraim), pictured below, has had several interactions with the University of Northern Colorado Police Department (UNC PD) over the past few years, and his recent behavior has given us cause for concern.

On Sept. 23, Debisa was seen in the Arlington Apartments, and he was in possession of a firearm. UNC PD responded immediately, but upon arrival, Debisa was no longer in the building. While no one was threatened or harmed during this incident, the UNC PD is actively looking for Debisa.

Due to past safety-related incidents, Debisa has been banned from campus. While he may appear friendly, his presence on campus is against the law. We advise anyone who sees Debisa to not approach or engage with him and instead call UNC PD immediately at 970-351-2245, or 911 in the event of an emergency.

Your safety is my highest priority. While the UNC PD continues to investigate this incident, here are some ways we can all work together to keep campus safe:

• Keep residence hall doors secured and be mindful about who is entering with you.

• If you notice someone or something that doesn't seem right, contact UNC PD.

• Call 911 right away if there's an urgent safety concern.