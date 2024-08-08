Colorado man pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault, exposing himself while on hiking trails

The man who told investigators that he exposed himself to women on hiking trails in Jefferson County last year has pleaded guilty to three charges related to a string of incidents. Glenn Braden pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure.

Braden, 21, was arrested after deputies said he exposed himself at Stapleton Park near the Beaver Brook Trail on Aug. 8, 2023.

He originally faced 15 counts in 11 separate incidents between Apr. 3, 2023 and Aug. 8, 2023. According to investigators, Braden confronted female hikers and bikers and committed lewd acts along trails in Flying J Ranch Park, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park, and Genesee Mountain Park in Jefferson County.

Counts one through 10 and 12 through 15 were dismissed. Braden faces a prison term of between four and 12 years and up to life in prison. Braden is scheduled to be sentenced in Jefferson County Court on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

According to the affidavit, Braden told deputies that he would hike the mountain park trails and "purposely expose his genitals to women he met along the way." He also told investigators that "he didn't remember much of what happened during these episodes because he would get very high on marijuana before hiking." He also admitted to masturbating in front of some of the women. Braden told deputies that the women reacted with disgust.