Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man arrested weeks after hit-and-run crash left victim critically injured

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Brighton police arrest suspect driver in hit-and-run from Oct. 4
Brighton police arrest suspect driver in hit-and-run from Oct. 4 00:27

Weeks after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian critically injured, Brighton police have made an arrest in the case. Lazaro Maya turned himself in to the police on Nov. 4, a month after the crash put Jusiah Suarez in the hospital. 

lazaro-maya-brighton-police-copy.jpg
Lazaro Maya Brighton Police Department

According to police, Suarez, 22, was believed to be walking from work on Oct. 4 when he was struck by a car near County Road 27 at County Road 2½. Investigators said that driver immediately drove away and then a second driver, who didn't see Suarez, also struck him. That driver stayed on the scene and called the police. 

The first driver is believed to be Maya, 35, according to investigators. The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has been recovered and will undergo further processing and investigation. 

brighton-double-hit-and-run-10pkg-transfer-frame-2569.jpg
A crowdfunding campaign for Jusiah Suarez. CBS

Police said Maya was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving without a license. 

Suarez's family says they're taking this tragedy day by day and crowdfunding for Jusiah's medical bills as he continues his long road to recovery. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.