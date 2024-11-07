Colorado man arrested weeks after hit-and-run crash left victim critically injured

Weeks after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian critically injured, Brighton police have made an arrest in the case. Lazaro Maya turned himself in to the police on Nov. 4, a month after the crash put Jusiah Suarez in the hospital.

Lazaro Maya Brighton Police Department

According to police, Suarez, 22, was believed to be walking from work on Oct. 4 when he was struck by a car near County Road 27 at County Road 2½. Investigators said that driver immediately drove away and then a second driver, who didn't see Suarez, also struck him. That driver stayed on the scene and called the police.

The first driver is believed to be Maya, 35, according to investigators. The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has been recovered and will undergo further processing and investigation.

A crowdfunding campaign for Jusiah Suarez. CBS

Police said Maya was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving without a license.

Suarez's family says they're taking this tragedy day by day and crowdfunding for Jusiah's medical bills as he continues his long road to recovery.