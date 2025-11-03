Colorado man, 69, seriously injured after falling 70 feet in Eldorado Canyon State Park in Boulder County

A man is fighting for his life after falling 70 feet in a popular climbing canyon in Boulder County, officials said.

It happened Sunday afternoon in Eldorado Canyon State Park, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday night. The 69-year-old man and his climbing partner were on the Chockstone climbing route.

Officials say the man was unconscious after falling, and after bystanders and first responders did CPR, he regained a pulse. Rescuers still had to treat him at the scene and then secure him into a litter before lowering him down steep and loose terrain; a two-hour process. He was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he remains, officials said.

Search and rescue crews help lower a 69-year-old man through Eldorado Canyon State Park in Boulder County on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 after he fell approximately 70 feet from the Chockstone climbing route. Mountain View Fire Rescue

Mountain View Fire Rescue, one of the several agencies that responded, said on Monday morning that the man was taken to the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries, but the agency didn't have an update on his condition as of Monday.

The Chockstone climbing route is on a 165-foot-tall, nearly 90-degree rock face at the upper end of the West Ridge of the canyon.