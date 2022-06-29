Colorado man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone National Park this week. It was the second time in a month.
Video of the incident shows the 34-year-old man with his family on a boardwalk near Old Faithful on Monday. A bull bison became aggressive with the group.
Park officials said the family did not leave the area and soon after, the bison charged and gored the man.
A child narrowly escaped the attack with an injury to his arm.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.