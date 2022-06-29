Watch CBS News
Trending

Colorado man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park
Colorado man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park 00:32

A bison gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone National Park this week. It was the second time in a month. 

yellowstone-bison-12vo-transfer-frame-124.jpg
CBS

Video of the incident shows the 34-year-old man with his family on a boardwalk near Old Faithful on Monday. A bull bison became aggressive with the group.

Park officials said the family did not leave the area and soon after, the bison charged and gored the man. 

yellowstone-bison-12vo-transfer-frame-391.jpg

A child narrowly escaped the attack with an injury to his arm. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 12:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.