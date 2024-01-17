Colorado man in custody on charges of stalking

Man in custody for charges of stalking in Colorado Springs

A man is under arrest in Colorado Springs on charges of stalking.

The investigation began when a "peeping Tom" was reported around Colorado College. 54-year-old Troy Deck was also linked to several other crimes as he is currently being held in El Paso County Jail.

The investigation reportedly found Deck is a sex offender who failed to properly register as a sex offender. He's been reportedly linked to at least 11 peeping Tom incidents along with burglary and sexual assault.

Police are still gathering information on other crimes Deck could have been involved in.