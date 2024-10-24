Colorado man arrested, accused of nearly running over Larimer County deputy

Deputies in Larimer County have arrested a man accused of trying to run over a deputy, driving into a patrol car and then barricading himself inside a barn in Berthoud. It all began just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday when a Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy was conducting a traffic stop near Eisenhower Boulevard and Sculptor Drive in Loveland.

According to the deputy, a white 2018 Buick Encore sped past and nearly struck the deputy who was standing outside the stopped vehicle. A Loveland police officer tried to stop the Buick but said it continued driving recklessly and eluded officers.

Terrick Wilkins Larimer County

About an hour and a half later, the vehicle was found at 1st Street and South Taft Avenue in Loveland. A deputy tried to contact the driver, later identified as Terrick Wilkins, 20, of Johnstown. The deputy said Wilkins sped away and turned off the vehicle's headlights.

Law enforcement continued to pursue the vehicle as it traveled on Highway 402 and south on I-25, exceeding speeds of 110 mph. The Buick exited onto Highway 56 in Berthoud and drove into a park-and-ride lot where it struck a Larimer County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

Deputies said Wilkins continued to elude officers and traveled the wrong way onto I-25, driving southbound onto the northbound exit ramp. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle which is when they said Wilkins got out of the Buick and ran through a field in the 4300 block of Weld County Road 44.

An adult female passenger was inside the vehicle. Deputies said she remained at the scene and was released.

Deputies searched the area and found Wilkins hiding inside a bar. About 9:50 a.m. he surrendered and was taken into custody. After he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, he was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several charges including vehicular eluding, second-degree criminal trespass - agricultural land, attempted vehicular assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, careless driving - failed to yield to stationary vehicle, driving vehicle with license revoked, failure to display vehicle head lamps and speeding 40+ mph over.

"This suspect came within inches of taking our deputy's life, then endangered our community by driving recklessly to get away. This complete disregard for public safety is unacceptable," said LCSO Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer in a statement. "I'm beyond relieved that nobody got hurt today. Offenders need to be held accountable for their actions or this cycle of danger will just continue."

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said this is a good time to remind drivers that "Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they see a stationary vehicle with its hazard lights on. The law was enacted to protect emergency responders and people with disabled vehicles on the roadside."