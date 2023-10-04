Loveland police arrest suspect after road rage shooting on West Eisenhower Boulevard

Authorities in Loveland are seeking information on a road rage incident near West Eisenhower Boulevard between Sculptor Drive and Denver Avenue.

According to the Loveland Police Department, a 52-year-old victim, who was driving a motorcycle reported that a male driving a silver SUV pointed a "Glock-style" handgun at him and fired two shots.

On Monday, detectives identified a suspect vehicle and registered owner as officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of Silverheels Drive in Loveland.

Loveland police says 57-year-old Daniel Alcazar was arrested and transported to the Larimer County Jail on charges of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a class 3 felony and menacing/intimidation with a gun, a class 5 felony.

Alcazar was reportedly issued a $25,000 bond by the Larimer County Jail.

Detectives are asking for anyone who was in the area during the incident to contact the Loveland Police Department tip line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.