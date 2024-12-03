Colorado leaders prepare for changes in health care systems, discuss options

Leaders in Colorado are trying to prepare for changes they claim are on the way for health care systems. The issue impacts most people and families in the state.

Some of them gathered for a panel to discuss protecting health care options in Colorado. The main topics center around making sure everyone had access to health care and that included a focus on Medicaid disenrollment.

Denver Health CBS

According to the Colorado Hospital Association, Colorado is among the worst states in the country for disenrolling Medicaid members following the COVID-19 pandemic. This means Coloradans have lost their Medicaid coverage and are denied health care benefits which they are entitled to under federal law.

The loss of Medicaid increases the number of people who are uninsured. The Colorado Hospital Association said if policymakers don't act, the state will lose critical healthcare infrastructure that will be costly to rebuild.

"We are engaged in an effort to do what many other states across the country have done to improve Medicaid reimbursement for providers who are drawing down additional dollars that are available. So we are working on that. And of course, trying to partner with other counties to improve the enrollment situation," said President and CEO of Colorado Hospital Association Jeff Tieman.

The panel of healthcare experts at Denver Health. CBS

Denver Health will benefit from voters approving ballot Measure 2Q last month, raising an estimated $70 million a year for the hospital. The facility said it was an important vote in ensuring more sustainable funding for the hospital.

"If we value access to health as a human right in the state of Colorado then everything else should flow from there. If we don't value that, then that leads to a different set of discussions. I value that, most of the folks on the panel value that, and a fair number of nodding heads in the audience that value that as well... and so it becomes a question of, 'Do we balance our budgets on the back of the poor and the vulnerable? Or do we not balance our budgets on the back of the poor and vulnerable?'" said one panel member.

Denver Health's CEO said uncompensated care has more than doubled in the last 5 years and will cost the hospital $155 million this year alone.