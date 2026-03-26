Colorado lawmakers mark "Purple Day" as bill targets epilepsy‑related death reporting

The Colorado State Senate recognized Purple Day on Thursday, marking the international effort to raise awareness about epilepsy and support people living with the neurological disorder.

For state Sen. Iman Jodeh, the recognition carried deep personal meaning.

"I, like 60,000 people in Colorado, live with epilepsy," she said. "But the questions that we also live with always linger — When will be the next seizure? Will I be safe? And, will I wake up tomorrow?"

Jodeh used the moment to spotlight a bill she is sponsoring aimed at improving how epilepsy‑related deaths are identified and documented in Colorado. The legislation is rooted in the loss of a local boy and the fear many families live with every day.

Senate Bill 26‑077 is known as "Lincoln's Law," named for 10-year-old Lincoln Abeyta, who died from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP, in August 2024. While addressing the Senate, Jodeh shared Lincoln's story and the moment his parents' lives changed forever.

"Lincoln had died from a seizure that lasted just 10 seconds," Jodeh said, pausing as she fought back tears. "Their [seizure monitoring systems] alerts them after 15 seconds of movement. Ten seconds and he was gone."

Lincoln Abeyta died from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP, in August 2024. He was 10 years old. The Abeyta Family

She then added, comparing it to her own condition: "My seizures last for 30 seconds. And that is SUDEP."

SUDEP is a rare but life‑threatening risk for people with epilepsy and most often occurs during sleep. Its cause remains largely unknown, and advocates say it is frequently underreported. Jodeh told lawmakers she was not informed about SUDEP until she had been living with epilepsy for more than 20 years.

"When Lincoln was just 8 months old, his neurologist told his parents about SUDEP," she said. "They were informed. Most families are not."

Colorado state Sen. Iman Jodeh speaks about "Purple Day" and a bill targeting epilepsy‑related death reporting. CBS

During Thursday's Purple Day recognition, Jodeh honored Lincoln's parents, Traci and Brian Abeyta, who have pushed for greater awareness and change following their son's death.

"Purple Day means bringing awareness to epilepsy," Traci Abeyta said. "A lot of people don't even know what epilepsy is or what seizures look like. Turning our pain into purpose is really important."

Brian Abeyta said Lincoln's Law could help prevent families from being left with unanswered questions after sudden loss.

"Too often, death certificates list causes as 'unknown,'" he said. "If someone has epilepsy and everything else is ruled out, that should raise the possibility of SUDEP."

Traci and Brian Abeyta have pushed for greater awareness and change after the 2024 death of their 10-year-old son, Lincoln. CBS

If passed, beginning July 1, 2027, Lincoln's Law would require death certification professionals to ensure they are aware of the most recent national recommendations related to epilepsy‑related death certification. If a professional determines a death is consistent with known or suspected SUDEP, the bill requires epilepsy to be listed on the death certificate as a contributing or suspected cause of death.

The legislation also allows the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to provide online guidance for clinicians and medical certifiers and requires the department to notify registered users of the state's vital records system of the new requirements.

Lincoln's Law passed through the State Senate two weeks ago and was unanimously passed by a State House committee on Wednesday. It now heads to the full Colorado House for consideration.

For Jodeh, the goal is simple — and urgent.

"People living with epilepsy shouldn't have to live in fear of the unknown," she said. "If this law prevents even one family from waking up to the morning (the Abeytas) did, then Lincoln's Law and Lincoln's life will continue to make a difference."

To learn more about epilepsy and programs supporting those who live with epilepsy, as well as their families in Colorado & Wyoming, click here.