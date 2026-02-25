Colorado lawmakers debate proposal to make roads safer across the state

Colorado lawmakers are making a push towards safer roads.

The proposed bill, SB26-035, would increase the penalties for illegally overtaking a vehicle on the left in a no-passing zone and clarifies that no-passing zones are indicated by a solid yellow line or line pavement markings. The bill requires the Colorado Department of Transportation to prioritize installing signage on roadways with increased incidents of illegal overtaking on the left.

The bill would also increase the penalties for multiple speeding violations within a one-year, two-year, or five-year period. The bill requires that drivers who have multiple speeding violations within a one-year, two-year, or five-year period receive a summons and complaint upon committing their violation instead of a penalty assessment notice.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado has already hit a four-year high when it comes to deadly crashes. CDOT says in 2022, a total of 764 people were killed in crashes. In 2025, 707 people were killed in crashes.

Colorado State Patrol says lane violations and speeding are the number two and three reasons for crashes and death in Colorado. In 2025, troopers wrote more than 44,000 speeding citations. Troopers say something needs to happen to stop these speeders.

"How could you afford to speed?" Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Ivan Alvarado said. "One, because you are burning more gas. Two, you are risking your life, the lives of your passengers, and the lives of everybody around you. Three, if you do get pulled over, you are not going to make it on time anyway."

The Colorado Senate Transportation and Energy Agenda is on the schedule to discuss the proposed bill on Wednesday afternoon.