Colorado lawmakers respond to U.S. strikes on Iran, address security concerns

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis directs teams to remain vigilant in wake of attacks on Iran

In the wake of the attacks by U.S. forces against three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, many Colorado officials and representatives took to social media in both support and opposition.

The military community is a significant part of Colorado, with six military bases across the state. The F.E. Warren Air Force Base missile field also spans an area covering parts of Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado. The base is one of three strategic missile bases in the U.S. responsible for the country's nuclear defense.

Gov. Jared Polis took to Facebook on Saturday to reassure Coloradans that he is working to mitigate any safety concerns that may arise as the world waits to see how Iran will respond.

"I met with my public safety team this evening and directed that they coordinate with state, local and federal partners and remain vigilant against all threats to Coloradans and the state's infrastructure and military assets. The state is actively monitoring for any unusual or heightened activity and threats."

Many Colorado representatives in Congress condemned the decision to attacks, claiming it was outside of the president's authority to authorize them, while others praised the decision, stating the attacks are protecting the United States. Most reactions fell along party lines.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 4th congressional district, did not release a statement, but she reposted a tweet from the president depicting a U.S. flag, suggesting support for his decision.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen, who serves Colorado's 7th District, condemned the president for not obtaining congressional approval for the attacks.

"Only Congress may authorize war. And the last person I would trust to lead us through this is Donald Trump. As we watch to see the results of this strike, my primary concern is the safety and security American service members and diplomats across the region. For the good of America and the world, we must prioritize diplomatic de-escalation. "

Meanwhile, Rep. Jason Crow, who served as an Army Ranger and now represents Colorado's 6th District, said he's seeking more information about the strikes and condemned the attack as executive overreach.

"I'm seeking more information about the strikes against Iran, but here's what we do know: 1. Trump broke a promise to prevent America from entering new conflicts. 2. Trump has, once again, exceeded his authority. 3. Congress must act now & reclaim constitutional power over America's use of military force."

Colorado's 3rd District Rep., Jeff Hurd, praised the attacks on X, stating, "The world is safer when America leads. I support efforts to protect U.S. security and stand with our allies. Grateful to our servicemembers for their professionalism and courage."

Rep. Gabe Evans of Colorado's 8th District is also an Army veteran. He praised the military members who carried out the attack on X, stating:

"I'm glad to see @POTUS take action to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. As a veteran of a Global War on Terror, I know we achieve peace through strength. Prayers and thanks to our brave men and women who carried out this necessary operation."