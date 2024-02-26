Colorado state lawmakers to discuss bill giving more protections for sexual assault victims

This week, Colorado state lawmakers will discuss a bill giving more protections for victims of sexual assault and rape.

Under current law, certain evidence of a victim's or witnesses' previous sexual conduct is presumed irrelevant, but there is an exception for evidence of the victim's prior sexual conduct with the defendant.

A rape shield law limits the ability to introduce evidence about past sexual activity and behavior of victims of sexual assault.

The bill expands the criminal rape shield law to also prohibit the admission of evidence of a few things:

• The victim's manner of dress or hairstyle as evidence of the victim's consent

• A victim's behavioral or mental health that is offered by a defendant who is a psychotherapist who is accused of unlawful sexual behavior

Essentially, defense attorneys cannot introduce such evidence into trial about the alleged victim's past sexual conduct to prove that they consented to a sexual act. Only evidence the court finds is relevant to the case will be admitted.

The bill has since been introduced in the house.

Sexual assault victim advocates and bipartisan lawmakers are also holding a news conference later this Monday morning to push for passing this bill.