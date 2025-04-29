Colorado lawmakers didn't have enough votes to override Gov. Polis' veto on social media regulation

After Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill regulating social media companies, the bill's sponsors failed to gather enough votes to override that veto in the Colorado State Legislature. The bill would have required social media companies to remove the accounts of users who sold guns or drugs or sexually exploited children.

It would have also required social media companies to comply with search warrants within 72 hours and publish annual reports detailing violations.

CBS

The sponsors of the bill were emotional as they vowed to bring back the bill next session.

"We must hold parties accountable when this bill comes forward next session, demand a solution that isn't rooted in market cap but is rooted in the safety of our communities. Our social media companies owe you that. Our state demands that, and children are less safe when they do not have that," said state Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a Democrat representing Fort Collins.

"I committed to families that I would fight... and I have. We have reached a point where there's a process, and that is what we are executing at this point is the process," said state Rep. Anthony Hartsook, a Republican representing Parker.

The Colorado Senate voted 29-6 to overturn the veto, but it takes two-thirds of both chambers, and the state House didn't have the votes.