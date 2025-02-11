Colorado lawmakers consider bill to create "do not sell" registry to prevent suicides by firearms

Colorado Legislature considers bill to create "do not sell" registry to prevent suicides by firearms

A bill is making its way through the Colorado legislature that would allow people to wave their right to purchase a gun voluntarily. Supporters of the bill say it could help save lives and prevent suicides by firearm, while others don't agree this will help prevent suicides.

SB25-034 would allow Colorado to set up a "do not sell" registry where people could go online and add their names to this registry which would ban them from buying a firearm.

On the online portal, developed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, people could also update the contact information of a person who would be contacted if the individual attempts to buy a firearm.

The bureau would also be required to verify the person's identity before accepting a voluntary waiver or revoking the waiver.

The bill states that individuals can also revoke the voluntary waiver at any time. If a person wants to reverse their registration, they're given a waiting period of 30 days.

Those for the bill say it'll not allow people access to guns while they're going through a mental health crisis.

However, opponents of the bill don't believe it would have any impact on suicides and question how other gun reform bills have been working. Others also worry that when your name is in the system, it'll never come off and make it more difficult to buy a firearm when a person tries to reverse the waiver.

The bill stems from Donna's Law, which four other states have already passed. Donna's Law allows people to ban themselves from buying a firearm and is also meant to allow people suffering from mental health issues or having suicidal thoughts to flag themselves, in hopes of preventing more suicides and keeping themselves safe.

The bill states Colorado had among the highest suicide rates in the country and Colorado was ranked eighth overall in suicide deaths and thirteenth for suicide by firearms.

The measure was in a senate committee hearing on Thursday and passed on a 3-2 vote. Similar bills have been passed in Washington, Virginia, Utah and Delaware. Colorado could become the fifth state if the bill is signed into law.

Those who are experiencing a mental health crisis or need help are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. There is also a Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (text 838255) and a Disaster Distress Helpline: 1.800.985.5990 (text TalkWithUs to 66746). You can also chat with someone online: suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now/