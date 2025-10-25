Colorado ski resort rushing to open Saturday afternoon after A-Basin announces Sunday opening

After Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Saturday that it would open for the season on Sunday, another ski resort in Colorado's high country said it would open Saturday afternoon, with the announcement coming just 90 minutes before they'd open.

Keystone Ski Resort said at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday that it would open to the public at 3 p.m., making it the first opening of any major ski area in Colorado, but the second announcement. A-Basin announced its Sunday opening just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the resort said this is the first year since 1997 it would be the first to open in Colorado.

A skier heads down the Schoolmarm run at the Keystone Resort on Nov. 6, 2020. Keystone resort is the first front range ski area to open and has a few top-to-bottom runs with two lifts and their gondola open. The area is open to reservations only due to the pandemic. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"We're thrilled to kick off the season here at Keystone with over two miles of skiing and riding," said Shannon Buhler, vice president and general manager of the resort. "We know how much this moment means to our employees and community, and our team has poured their hearts into creating an incredible early opening celebration. We're just excited to be back on snow!"

Keystone is just south of U.S. Highway 6/Loveland Pass, about 72 miles west of Denver.

